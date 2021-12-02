Advertisement

Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time.

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the signature menu item for its original price of 37 cents Friday and Saturday.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards Program on its app.

So, before you chow down, make sure to download.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alaska remains under 100 as Providence ends crisis care standards
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Anchorage City Hall.
Mayor Bronson vetoes budget items passed by the Anchorage Assembly

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor: Gun was ‘freely available’ to Mich. teen charged in high school shooting
A woman posted surveillance video to social media that shows an Indiana police officer kicking...
GRAPHIC: After video shows officer kicking dog, Ind. police dept. defends action