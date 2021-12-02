Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
The Valley Sasquatch teams up with Glenn Highway Christmas tree.
Valley Sasquatch spotted at Glenn Highway Christmas tree
Omicron: What Alaska’s health officials know — and don’t know — about the latest coronavirus variant
Anchorage City Hall.
Mayor Bronson vetoes budget items passed by the Anchorage Assembly

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
Absence rates still high in the Mat-Su
Mat-Su Absenteeism
Bus routes weren't the issue behind absenteeism in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.
Case counts are trending down, but absenteeism remains high in Mat-Su schools
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting