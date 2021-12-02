One boater reported dead near Whittier, Coast Guard searching for another

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of one boater and are currently searching for another near Whittier.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie told Alaska’s News Source that the Coast Guard received a report Wednesday at 6 p.m. from Cordova Police that a 20-foot skiff was taking on water approximately five minutes from Whittier Harbor. The body was found Thursday.

“We recovered the overturned skiff about six nautical miles from Whittier,” McKenzie said. “We had one unresponsive person recovered and currently we are hoping for the best result possible for the second individual. We currently have Coast Guard Cutter Mustang on scene and we have an air crew — an MH 60 aircrew from Kodiak — on scene doing search patterns in the area. We don’t really have great conditions on scene, unfortunately they are combating like two- to three-foot seas and freezing spray with whiteout snow conditions and like up to 60 mph winds.”

McKenzie said that there were only two people onboard the skiff.

