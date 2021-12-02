Advertisement

One boater reported dead near Whittier, Coast Guard searching for another

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)(Coast Guard)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of one boater and are currently searching for another near Whittier.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie told Alaska’s News Source that the Coast Guard received a report Wednesday at 6 p.m. from Cordova Police that a 20-foot skiff was taking on water approximately five minutes from Whittier Harbor. The body was found Thursday.

“We recovered the overturned skiff about six nautical miles from Whittier,” McKenzie said. “We had one unresponsive person recovered and currently we are hoping for the best result possible for the second individual. We currently have Coast Guard Cutter Mustang on scene and we have an air crew — an MH 60 aircrew from Kodiak — on scene doing search patterns in the area. We don’t really have great conditions on scene, unfortunately they are combating like two- to three-foot seas and freezing spray with whiteout snow conditions and like up to 60 mph winds.”

McKenzie said that there were only two people onboard the skiff.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
What to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccination card
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alaska remains under 100 as Providence ends crisis care standards
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers
Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down
Alaskans can now test at home for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases with the at-home...
Home testing kits for HIV and STDs making testing more available in rural communities
Jamie Allard, district 2
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms