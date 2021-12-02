Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:54 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
The Valley Sasquatch teams up with Glenn Highway Christmas tree.
Valley Sasquatch spotted at Glenn Highway Christmas tree
Omicron: What Alaska’s health officials know — and don’t know — about the latest coronavirus variant
Anchorage City Hall.
Mayor Bronson vetoes budget items passed by the Anchorage Assembly

Latest News

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
COVID-19 and omicron update
COVID-19 update
Replacing a COVID-19 vaccine card
Replacing a lost COVID-19 vaccine card
Providing testing to all Alaskans
HIV and STD free at-home testing kits