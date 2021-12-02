Subzero lows near 20-below return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The brief warming trend we saw across Southcentral is coming to an end, as temperatures are already falling into the lower teens Thursday morning. This downward trend in temperatures will continue through the remainder of the day, with many areas seeing an air temperature of zero if not subzero values as early as the evening commute.

The area of low pressure responsible for the warmth, snow and cloud coverage across the region is slowly pulling off to the south and east. It’s taking aim on Southeast, where winter weather advisories remain in place through this afternoon. Many areas will see upwards of 9 inches of snow when all is said and done, with localized heavier amounts. As the snow begins to lighten up into the evening, we’ll see the colder air quickly spill into the region. Many areas across Southeast will stay at or below freezing for highs into the weekend.

While Southcentral catches a break from the snow for the weekend, the west coast is gearing up for an incoming winter storm. Many areas along the coastline are already under some form of winter alerts, as blowing snow, gusty winds and reduced visiblity will arrive into the evening hours. The incoming storm will also pose a threat for ice in the Bering and could lead to some ice being pushed ashore. While this storm will mainly impact western Alaska, we will see a few clouds stream into Southcentral by Saturday.

It will be a bitter cold weekend across Southcentral with highs in the single digits and overnight lows falling below zero. The coldest morning looks to be Saturday morning, where temperatures as low as 20 below looks likely for portions of the valley. Bundle up and stay warm!

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.