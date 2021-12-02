Advertisement

Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers shut down the Glenn Highway between mile 63 and 65 early Wednesday morning for approximately three hours following a report of a man “shooting a semi-automatic rifle towards neighboring houses near mile 64 of the Glenn Highway in Sutton.”

Troopers wrote in their daily dispatch that 39-year-old William Mancera of Sutton was taken into custody without further incident. The dispatch said troopers responded just after 12:30 a.m.

Troopers told Alaska’s News Source that approximately 25 motorists were delayed by the Glenn Highway and that Mancera was firing an SKS rifle, but no other neighboring houses were reported to have been struck.

“There was 23 visible holes in the walls inside the suspects house. It is believed that at least 200 shots were fired total,” trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said.

Mancera was charged with two counts if misconduct involving weapons in the second degree, three counts of assault in the third degree, interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
What to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccination card
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alaska remains under 100 as Providence ends crisis care standards
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
One boater reported dead near Whittier, Coast Guard searching for another
Alaskans can now test at home for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases with the at-home...
Home testing kits for HIV and STDs making testing more available in rural communities
Jamie Allard, district 2
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms