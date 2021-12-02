Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers shut down the Glenn Highway between mile 63 and 65 early Wednesday morning for approximately three hours following a report of a man “shooting a semi-automatic rifle towards neighboring houses near mile 64 of the Glenn Highway in Sutton.”

Troopers wrote in their daily dispatch that 39-year-old William Mancera of Sutton was taken into custody without further incident. The dispatch said troopers responded just after 12:30 a.m.

Troopers told Alaska’s News Source that approximately 25 motorists were delayed by the Glenn Highway and that Mancera was firing an SKS rifle, but no other neighboring houses were reported to have been struck.

“There was 23 visible holes in the walls inside the suspects house. It is believed that at least 200 shots were fired total,” trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said.

Mancera was charged with two counts if misconduct involving weapons in the second degree, three counts of assault in the third degree, interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime and criminal mischief in the third degree.

