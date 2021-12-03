Advertisement

2 injured in vehicle collision in Wasilla

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were seriously injured on Thursday in a collision in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska State Troopers say.

Troopers were called the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon at West Sunset Avenue and Gon Fishin Drive in Wasilla, according to an online dispatch report. According to troopers, an investigation revealed that a 2012 Honda Civic had made a U-turn in front of a Ford F350 and was “t-boned.”

Initially, troopers wrote that two people were transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. In a later update, they wrote that a passenger who was in the Honda Civic was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The roadway were closed for a few hours while officers investigated, using a drone. The road was reopened by 3:30 p.m., troopers wrote in the update.

Investigation into the collision is ongojng.

