Advertisement

Advocates report higher rates of family homelessness in the winter months

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homeless says for the past decade they have seen an increased...
The Anchorage Coalition to End Homeless says for the past decade they have seen an increased rate of families experiencing homelessness, especially during winter months.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Coalition to End Homeless says for the past decade they have seen an increased rate of families experiencing homelessness.

“We have seen an increase in winter shelter usage,” said Owen Hutchinson, director of communication for the coalition. “For both adults and families for many years.”

As of the most recent data from October, the group has reported 125 families who are using homelessness resources in Anchorage.

One family shelter, the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, says they are currently housing 40 families and they help 120 people each month. Like the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, they said they see an increased need for shelter during the winter months.

“As November turns into December and the holidays near, there is always an urgent need for families with children to get somewhere more stable, wherever they’re at,” said Robert Marks, director of Supportive Housing at RurAL Cap.

The coalition says they believe the rate goes up during the winter months because families may choose to no longer camp outside, or lose the ability to stay with friends or relatives. Additionally, RurAL Cap says that with children experiencing holiday breaks, families want to make sure their kids have somewhere safe to go during the daytime.

“When school’s out, that means the potential for meals decreases, so children may not get the meals they need each day,” Marks said. “Their parents may be struggling in terms of finding employment, finding resources, trying to handle the necessities of their family life. So without a place to be, children might be on their own, in unsafe, incumbent, and dangerous conditions. And we see that each and every year.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
What to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccination card
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alaska remains under 100 as Providence ends crisis care standards

Latest News

Members of the Eagle River Hockey team are in a competition with the Chugiak High to see which...
- HOCKEY TEAMS BATTLE FOR TOYS
The Eagle River High School hockey team is in a competition with the team from Chugiak to...
Alaska high school hockey rivals are in a battle for toys
Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Mat-Su Borough files lawsuit challenging Alaska Redistricting Board plan
M/V LeConte in Haines in July.
Alaska Marine Highway seeks private companies to fill Southeast service gaps