Advocates report higher rates of family homelessness in the winter months

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Coalition to End Homeless says for the past decade they have seen an increased rate of families experiencing homelessness.

“We have seen an increase in winter shelter usage,” said Owen Hutchinson, director of communication for the coalition. “For both adults and families for many years.”

As of the most recent data from October, the group has reported 125 families who are using homelessness resources in Anchorage.

One family shelter, the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, says they are currently housing 40 families and they help 120 people each month. Like the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, they said they see an increased need for shelter during the winter months.

“As November turns into December and the holidays near, there is always an urgent need for families with children to get somewhere more stable, wherever they’re at,” said Robert Marks, director of Supportive Housing at RurAL Cap.

The coalition says they believe the rate goes up during the winter months because families may choose to no longer camp outside, or lose the ability to stay with friends or relatives. Additionally, RurAL Cap says that with children experiencing holiday breaks, families want to make sure their kids have somewhere safe to go during the daytime.

“When school’s out, that means the potential for meals decreases, so children may not get the meals they need each day,” Marks said. “Their parents may be struggling in terms of finding employment, finding resources, trying to handle the necessities of their family life. So without a place to be, children might be on their own, in unsafe, incumbent, and dangerous conditions. And we see that each and every year.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.