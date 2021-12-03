Advertisement

Alaska high school hockey rivals are in a battle for toys

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A High school hockey rivalry looks to have a big payoff for the Toys for Tots program, and it isn’t just the students who are excited about this friendly competition. This weekend’s match between the Eagle River and Chugiak High School hockey teams includes an additional challenge: which school’s team can collect the most toys for Toys for Tots.

Run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, the program distributes toys to children over the holidays whose families could not otherwise afford them.

Eagle River School Resource Officer John Goetz is also getting in on the fun. Goetz was spurred to action when he saw a social media post last week by the Chugiak School Resource Officer, Brian Burton. In it, Burton posed with a patrol car full of toys that were going to the Chugiak team. That led Goetz to decide it was his turn to go one better for his school.

On Thursday morning, Goetz showed up at Eagle River High with not one, but two vehicles stuffed to the brim with toys, including the SWAT team vehicle known as the Bearcat. Goetz said the toys were donated from the PetSmart store in Anchorage.

Members of the hockey team added them to a collection they’d already started after wrapping gifts at the Eagle River Walmart over the weekend and earning $900 to buy more toys. Principal Tim Helvey said he’s been nothing but impressed with their efforts.

“It’s blown up to this huge Toys for Tots drive with our SRO’s getting involved and our hockey team, you know, leading the charge with this, and then going to Walmart with $900 and buying out practically every teddy bear they had on the shelves,” he said. “So it’s become a big deal, a big rivalry.”

Helvey said he’s looking forward to Saturday to see who wins the game, but also the toy drive challenge.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald Center in Eagle River. People are encouraged to bring a toy when they come.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
What to do if you’ve lost your COVID-19 vaccination card
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alaska remains under 100 as Providence ends crisis care standards

Latest News

The Alaska Aviation Museum is offering a $5 discount on admission with donation of food items
The Alaska Aviation Museum is holding a food drive this month
Anchorage's holiday star on the flank of Mount Gordon Lyon.
Anchorage holiday star is lit up once more after avalanche, repairs cause delay
The Valley Sasquatch teams up with Glenn Highway Christmas tree.
Valley Sasquatch spotted at Glenn Highway Christmas tree
UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58