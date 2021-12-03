Advertisement

Bitter cold returns to Southcentral Alaska

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The storm system that brought a welcome mid-week warm up along with nearly 6 inches of fresh snow to the Anchorage metro has begun to weaken and move out of the area, but will still give areas across Southeast Alaska another day of wintry weather on Friday.

Behind the storm, colder air has returned to much of Southcentral Alaska with locations in the Matanuska and Susitna valleys already dropping below zero Thursday evening. Despite ample amounts of sunshine (after some early morning fog) on Friday, temperatures will only manage the mid-single digits across Anchorage. Single digit highs and below zero low temperatures will continue into Sunday morning. So bundle up and stay warm.

A strong front moving onshore from the Bering will bring 2 to 5 inches of snow, along with gusty winds of 45 mph, from Bethel up to Kotzebue on Friday, where Blizzard Warnings have been issued. This first front weakens as it moves inland, however, another front then moves ashore on Saturday bringing more snow and wind.

This second front stays intact as it pushes east, arriving into the Anchorage area with increasing clouds on Sunday, and the threat for additional accumulating snow on Monday.

