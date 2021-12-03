Brandon Irlmeier was killed in Northeast Anchorage. Four years later his death remains unsolved.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dec. 2 is a difficult day for Nancy Furlow and her family as they remember the passing of Brandon Irlmeier, who died on that date in 2017 at the age of 20.

Every year they remember Irlmeier’s life by visiting a memorial at the base of a covered staircase on East Sixth Avenue, where he was killed. The family uses this time to honor Irlmeier and share things they wish they could tell him about what’s going on in their lives.

“We’re going to keep working hard to bring attention to your case,” Furlow said as she spoke to his memorial. “So that those responsible for killing you are brought to justice. We know you deserve that much.”

The Anchorage Police Department shared little details about Irlmeier’s case and said it’s an ongoing investigation, but Furlow, Irlmeier’s grandmother, said she has seen nothing in the case change since the initial leads following his death four years ago, including finding those responsible for his death.

It’s been difficult for Irlmeier’s family to visit the memorial, made more challenging by vandalism. They said it’s been targeted 20 to 30 times since they put it up.

“They put a bullet in there one time, in the flowers, and we felt like they were trying to just kill Brandon all over again,” Furlow said.

She added prior attempts to vandalize the memorial include ripping down wreaths, dousing it with fire accelerants and ripping up pictures and cards.

Anyone with information about this case should call 311 or Crime Stoppers (907-561-STOP) to remain anonymous.

