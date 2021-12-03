Advertisement

Fur Rondy Open World Championship sled dog race returns in 2022

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some of the Fur Rendezvous festivities took place in 2021, many other events had to take a pandemic pause.

The snow sculpting competition, snowshoe softball tournament and the fireworks show all took place, while the Running of the Reindeer and Fur Rondy Parade and the Open World Championship sled dog races were put on hold.

However, sprint sled dog racing on the streets of Anchorage will return at the 87th edition of Fur Rondy early next year. The Alaskan Sled Dog and Racing Association and Greater Anchorage Inc. said Wednesday that the 2022 Open World Championship races are slated for February 25-27.

What began as a two-team race in 1946 became one of Alaska’s most historic sporting events, and has since featured some of the fastest dog sled teams in the world as Anchorage welcomes thousands of spectators during the Fur Rondy festivities, traditionally held every winter.

Blayne “Buddy” Streeper, of Ft. Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, won his 8th title at the 2020 event with a total time of four hours, 30 minutes and four seconds, besting Fairbanks’ Greg Taylor (4:36:35).

This year’s purse prize will be $60,000. More details are expected to be released as the race approaches.

