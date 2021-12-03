Advertisement

JBER kicks off annual lighting of holiday tree

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) — Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially kicked off the holiday season with a night of caroling, Santa Claus, and the annual holiday tree lighting.

JBER the Bear, the Orion Elementary School choir, and the appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Claus in a horse drawn carriage all made it a night to remember on Thursday. There was a count down from 10 to turn on the lights on the holiday tree, and behind the tree one could clearly see the JBER holiday star.

“Tonight we’re celebrating the beginning of the holiday season here by lighting this grace Christmas tree here,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler. “We’ve got JBER the Bear here with us and lots of families. We had the Orion Choir here from the Orion Elementary and a huge crowd of people. We even had Santa come here but a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

It was a cold night, but he said “the beginning of the holiday season always makes you feel warm inside, no matter how cold it is outside.”

