Advertisement

Troopers waiting out Whittier weather to search for missing boater

United State Coast Guard
United State Coast Guard(www.uscg.mil)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are waiting for a less intense weather window to continue their search efforts for a missing boater near Whittier.

Troopers told Alaska’s News Source that high winds and freezing spray of the search area in Passage Canal are hampering efforts to find 28-year-old Luki Akelkok of Dillingham. The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday recovered the body of Anchorage’s Stefan Weingarth, 28. The two men were reported missing Wednesday night by Cordova Police, who alerted the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has since suspended their search efforts as of 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie, and the search and rescue by the Coast Guard is no longer considered active.

Troopers wrote on Friday that they “remain optimistic.”

Troopers also reported that the Division of Alaska Wildlife Troopers are conducting the primary search efforts, including the shoreline in the area. Trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said that search and rescue efforts “will continue as weather permits.”

This story has been updated to include additional information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another
Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Jamie Allard, district 2
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House
Alaska State Troopers
Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down
This poster, photographed on Dec. 2, 2021, was posted at the Loussac Library in Anchorage...
Anchorage Health Department changes COVID-19 testing process, closing Loussac Library site with little notice

Latest News

Friday, December 3 Morning Weather
Friday, December 3 Morning Weather
A cross at Brandon Irlmeier's memorial in Anchorage.
Brandon Irlmeier was killed in Northeast Anchorage. Four years later his death remains unsolved.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson lit up its annual holiday tree on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
JBER kicks off annual lighting of holiday tree
JBER holiday tree
JBER lights annual holiday tree