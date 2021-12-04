After another very cold night, weather pattern becomes more active

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The week ended on a sunny, but very cold note across Southcentral Alaska. After highs in the low single digits below zero to the low single digits above zero, temperatures Friday evening have already dropped into the low teens below zero in the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys.

Anchorage, however, is still hanging on in the low single digits above zero thanks to areas of fog that have moved in from the Cook Inlet.

Sunshine starts the day on Saturday, which will be welcoming to those anxious to get out on the snowmachine and ski trails. But again, it will be cold with highs inching up into the single digits to near 10 degrees in Anchorage by late evening, so continue to dress in layers to stay warm. Also, a reminder that because of the changing temperatures (cold to warm back to cold, etc.) over the past couple of weeks, combined with the deep snowpack, especially in the mountains east of town, there is a moderate to considerable avalanche danger. Have fun, but please use caution, especially if venturing in the back country and in locations above 1,000 feet.

Meanwhile, western Alaska has been dealing with a front moving in from the Bering, which has brought areas of light snow, but gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph from Kotzebue, down to Nome, and into Bethel. Numerous Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the region into early Saturday as the combination of snow and wind will make for significantly reduced visibilities and dangerous travel conditions.

This first front will weaken as it moves toward the southwest Alaska Range on Saturday, still spreading clouds into Southcentral on Saturday afternoon. Attention then turns to a much stronger low intensifying in the Bering over the weekend. This next storm will move into Southwest Alaska late Saturday, where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for places like Bethel, King Salmon and Dillingham, bringing heavy snow and some gusty winds to the region into Sunday.

The storm will arrive into Southcentral Alaska on Sunday afternoon with snow developing. Snow will become steady Sunday night with several inches likely accumulating across all of Southcentral into Monday before winding down on Tuesday. Keep checking back with Alaska’s Weather Source through the weekend for updates on this next winter storm.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.