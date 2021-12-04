Anchorage man indicted on attempted murder charge in connection to February shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury indicted an Anchorage man this week on several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting that happened in February.

Anchorage resident Mark Nystuen, 33, faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder and 11 other charges following an alleged shooting on Feb. 11 in Anchorage.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Nystuen could face up to 99 years in prison on the charge of attempted murder in the first degree, if convicted.

He is accused of kicking down the door to an occupied apartment near Rose Street and Northern Lights Boulevard with both a pistol and a shotgun. The press release states that Nystuen allegedly shot a man in the hip after firing several shots from his pistol.

Nystuen is currently detained at Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough on “an unrelated federal matter,” according to the Law Department. The 11 other charges Nystuen faces include three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, four counts of first-degree burglary, and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving weapons.

He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in Superior Court in Anchorage this Monday.

