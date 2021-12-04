Anchorage police searching for man with escape warrant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are searching for 28-year-old Dmitri Christensen, who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to a community alert posted Saturday morning, Christensen has black hair, brown eyes, stands five foot six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police say a warrant for escape in the fourth degree was obtained for Christensen, who was most recently convicted on charges of assault in the fourth degree.

Anchorage Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating Dmitri Christensen, who has an escape warrant. (Photo courtesy Anchorage Police)

Police are asking anyone who has information on Christensen’s location to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 3-1-1 and reference Anchorage police case 21-39248, or to visit anchoragecrimestoppers.com in order to remain anonymous and reference.

