Advertisement

Broken water main causes Northeast Anchorage road closure

(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility has closed Beaver Place between Mink Avenue and 16th Avenue due to a broken water main.

A community alert was posted just after 3 p.m., Friday about the closure.

“Crews are currently working on it and hope to have it completed within the next six hours,” wrote Public Outreach Coordinator Sandy Baker. “At this time it is difficult to say why it broke but with the extreme cold temperatures it does tend to lead us down the path that is a factor.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another
Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Jamie Allard, district 2
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House
Alaska State Troopers
Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down
This poster, photographed on Dec. 2, 2021, was posted at the Loussac Library in Anchorage...
Anchorage Health Department changes COVID-19 testing process, closing Loussac Library site with little notice

Latest News

An accident between a person riding a bicycle and a vehicle has closed all lanes of northbound...
Anchorage police identify cyclist who died in Sunday collision with vehicle
The Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing is now reopen after a landslide temporarily closed the...
Sterling Highway reopened to one lane after landslide
Anchorage police have closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street.
APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star
1 injured in collision near Muldoon and Northern Lights intersection