Broken water main causes Northeast Anchorage road closure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility has closed Beaver Place between Mink Avenue and 16th Avenue due to a broken water main.

A community alert was posted just after 3 p.m., Friday about the closure.

“Crews are currently working on it and hope to have it completed within the next six hours,” wrote Public Outreach Coordinator Sandy Baker. “At this time it is difficult to say why it broke but with the extreme cold temperatures it does tend to lead us down the path that is a factor.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

