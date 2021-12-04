Advertisement

Donut shop alters recipe after losing key ingredient due to supply shortages

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grizzly Donuts in Eagle River was forced to adapt their recipe on the fly due to supply chain issues.

Grizzly Donuts co-owner Ruston Lewellen said that they were forced to change their chocolate donut recipe three weeks ago, once they learned that their chocolate icing would be delayed by six weeks due to shipping difficulty. Lewellen said they had to adapt quickly to those changes.

“We were going through about a 35-pound bucket of chocolate icing a day, and so I had two buckets left whenever they told me that we couldn’t get anymore,” Lewellen said.

Lewellen says that chocolate donuts are their top sellers at the shop, along with their apple crisp donuts.

“It’s kind of hard to run a donut shop without chocolate donuts,” Lewellen said.

The shop says they adapted overnight to find a solution and decided to start creating their own icing.

“We wasted quite a lot of powdered sugar and ingredients trying to figure it out, but about batch four we figured it out and it’s been great,” Lewellen said.

The shop is now cooking between 35 to 40 pounds of homemade icing every day.

“The response has been great,” Lewellen said. “People say that they like the taste a lot better, and they are enjoying it and it’s been working out great for us.”

They say the transition is going to be saving them $500 a week. Lewellen said that their plan is now to increase production levels to 70 pounds of icing a day. In addition to starting to make their own frosting for their vanilla and maple donuts.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the name of the business to Grizzly Donuts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another
Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Jamie Allard, district 2
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House
Alaska State Troopers
Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down
This poster, photographed on Dec. 2, 2021, was posted at the Loussac Library in Anchorage...
Anchorage Health Department changes COVID-19 testing process, closing Loussac Library site with little notice

Latest News

Alaska COVID update
Alaska COVID-19 update
This poster, photographed on Dec. 2, 2021, was posted at the Loussac Library in Anchorage...
Anchorage Health Department changes COVID-19 testing process, closing Loussac Library site with little notice
Seward men indicted
Seward men charged with dumping oily substance in Chugach National Forest
Anchorage shooting
Anchorage man indicted on attempted murder charges
Alaska flu season
Alaska flu season outlook