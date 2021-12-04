Donut shop alters recipe after losing key ingredient due to supply shortages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grizzly Donuts in Eagle River was forced to adapt their recipe on the fly due to supply chain issues.

Grizzly Donuts co-owner Ruston Lewellen said that they were forced to change their chocolate donut recipe three weeks ago, once they learned that their chocolate icing would be delayed by six weeks due to shipping difficulty. Lewellen said they had to adapt quickly to those changes.

“We were going through about a 35-pound bucket of chocolate icing a day, and so I had two buckets left whenever they told me that we couldn’t get anymore,” Lewellen said.

Lewellen says that chocolate donuts are their top sellers at the shop, along with their apple crisp donuts.

“It’s kind of hard to run a donut shop without chocolate donuts,” Lewellen said.

The shop says they adapted overnight to find a solution and decided to start creating their own icing.

“We wasted quite a lot of powdered sugar and ingredients trying to figure it out, but about batch four we figured it out and it’s been great,” Lewellen said.

The shop is now cooking between 35 to 40 pounds of homemade icing every day.

“The response has been great,” Lewellen said. “People say that they like the taste a lot better, and they are enjoying it and it’s been working out great for us.”

They say the transition is going to be saving them $500 a week. Lewellen said that their plan is now to increase production levels to 70 pounds of icing a day. In addition to starting to make their own frosting for their vanilla and maple donuts.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the name of the business to Grizzly Donuts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.