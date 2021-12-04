Ellie’s Furcast: Spending the day with Star the reindeer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this week’s Friday Furcast, Ellie Baty explains what Anchorage Animal Care and Control is doing to combat a feline virus going around, introduces us to a sweet 6-year-old boy in Fairbanks and spends the day with the unofficial mascot of Anchorage.

From filling in as one of Santa’s back-up sleigh pullers to surprising tourists in downtown, Star the reindeer is a local celebrity. Unlike most celebrities one sees these days, Star only cares about a couple things — his loving owner Albert Whitehead, his treats, his bed, his toys and the constant attention and love he gets from everyone who meets him.

Star is the seventh reindeer to bear this name since the 1960s, and the only male Star to ever exist. To say he is a good boy is an understatement; this lovably and goofy guy is a complete ham when it comes to cuddles. For those who live in the downtown area, it is common to catch a glimpse of Star and Albert walking around the neighborhood, searching for leaves to munch on.

There’s not many places in the world where people can own a pet reindeer, and it’s just one of the many reasons as to why Alaska is such a special place.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.