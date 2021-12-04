Advertisement

Seward men charged with discharging ‘oily substance’ in Chugach National Forest

U.S. Forest Service
U.S. Forest Service(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men from Seward have been indicted after allegedly disposing over a dozen 55-gallon drums of “an oily substance” at the Granite Creek Recreation Area inside the Chugach National Forest in 2018.

A federal grand jury indicted 56-year-old James Withrow and 66-year-old Bruce Jackson (aka Bruce Baker), the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska reported on Friday. The two men are scheduled for a court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon in the U.S. District Court of Alaska on Dec. 13.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jackson and Withrow loaded 17 of the 55-gallon drums from Jackson’s property in Seward into a tractor trailer on May 31, 2018. Both men then drove to Anchorage and on June 1, the press release states that Withrow drove the tractor trailer off the Seward Highway near mile 62 where he dumped 15 of the 17 drums on U.S. Forest Service property in the Chugach National Forest.

“Withrow drove the tractor trailer down a gravel road less than a mile long. The road has ‘No Dumping’ and ‘No Public Access’ signage clearly marked on at the highway,” Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Lisa Houghton said Friday via email.

The press release claims that the oily substance discharged from the 15 drums within the Chugach National Forest caused $80,000 in damages, and further states that Withrow made false statements concerning the disposal to a U.S. Forest Service special agent on June 7. If convicted, Withrow could face a maximum penalty of 10 years, and Jackson could face up to five years imprisonment.

The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case. Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska announced the indictment, and a federal district court judge will determine sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Steve Skrocki and Charisse Arce will prosecute the case.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another
Michael Beavers was last seen in 1979 and Troopers and Federal investigators announced that...
Troopers identify remains of homicide victim discovered in 1989 on Fire Island
Jamie Allard, district 2
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House
Alaska State Troopers
Sutton man arrested on assault, gun charges after highway briefly shut down
This poster, photographed on Dec. 2, 2021, was posted at the Loussac Library in Anchorage...
Anchorage Health Department changes COVID-19 testing process, closing Loussac Library site with little notice

Latest News

Top 4 at 4
Federal sentencing handed down for Anchorage couple on drug trafficking and money laundering charges
United State Coast Guard
Troopers waiting out Whittier weather to search for missing boater
Friday, December 3 Morning Weather
Friday, December 3 Morning Weather