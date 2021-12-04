Advertisement

Wasilla man dead after fatal crash

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:07 AM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that 71-year-old Christopher Manacher died after a car crash on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway on Friday.

Troopers wrote that they responded with the Bureau of Highway Patrol to a head-on collision at 5:30 p.m., on Friday in which a Chrysler driven by Manacher and headed east crossed over the yellow line and struck a minivan. Manacher was later declared dead at a local hospital and the roadway was reopened after a closure of approximately two hours, per trooper report.

