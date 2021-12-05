Advertisement

Body of second boater found near Whittier

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)(Coast Guard)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of Dillingham resident Luki Akelkok III, 28, was found approximately nine miles northeast of Whittier on Saturday. Akelkok was reported missing with 28-year-old Stefan Weingarth of Anchorage on Dec. 1 when their boat began sinking approximately “five minutes outside of Whittier.”

Alaska State Troopers posted that a vessel was reported sinking near Whittier at 6:48 p.m., on Wednesday after Akelkok and Weingarth went hunting deer with two other people who were on a separate boat. Akelkok was reported by troopers to be operating the 20-foot Lund aluminum skiff with four deer and two seals on board that capsized after running into inclement weather.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter and Coast Guard Cutter Mustang to assist with the search efforts and Weingarth’s body was found at 10:13 p.m, on Wednesday, approximately five miles northeast of Whittier Passage Canal. Weingarth’s body was found wearing a life jacket, according to troopers. Troopers report that the Coast Guard located the missing vessel near Weingarth’s body, but did not retrieve it.

The Coast Guard had suspended their search on Friday due to inclement weather, while the troopers reported on Friday that weather did not permit continuing the search. Members of Akelkok’s family and the owner of the vessel that had capsized responded to Whittier to assist with the search efforts. Troopers report that the responding persons again located the drifting vessel in Logging Camp Bay and found Akelkok’s body approximately 200 yards away from the boat in two feet of water. Troopers report that Akelkok was not wearing a life preserver, and that his body drifted approximately five miles from where the boat was reported to have begun sinking.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport police seized more than 18 pounds of marijuana flown to Alaska from California on Nov....
Police at Anchorage airport seized close to $100,000 in illegal drugs over the Thanksgiving holiday
donut shop switches recipe due to supply shortage
Donut shop alters recipe after losing key ingredient due to supply shortages
Anchorage Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating Dmitri Christensen,...
Anchorage police searching for man with escape warrant
Federal sentencing handed down for Anchorage couple on drug trafficking and money laundering charges
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Anchorage man reported dead near Whittier when boat sinks, Coast Guard still searching for another

Latest News

The M/V Tustumena will be replaced by a new ferry using federal infrastructure dollars.
M/V Tustumena to be replaced using federal infrastructure funding
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man dead after fatal crash
Broken water main repaired, road reopened
Anchorage Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating Dmitri Christensen,...
Anchorage police searching for man with escape warrant