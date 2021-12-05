Advertisement

Local ski areas opening earlier than usual with ample early-season snowpack

By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Arctic Valley ski area and Hilltop ski area are both open already as early season snow has allowed local ski areas to open earlier than usual.

Arctic Valley opened on Nov. 27, much earlier than they would during a typical winter. Arctic Valley features not only a T-bar and chairlift for skiers, but also a tubing hill. The tube hill is open Thursday through Sunday, and the chair lifts are open Saturdays and Sundays.

“We’ve just kept on piling the snow up,” General Manager John Robinson-Wilson said. “Last weekend was our first full weekend open to the public and it’s the earliest—first time we’ve done a public opening in November in a long, long long, time—so, feels really great to get open and see all these people up here so early in the season.”

Hilltop was the next ski area to follow with an opening day for season pass holders on Dec. 1. Hilltop is open from 3 p.m., to 8 p.m., on weekdays and 9 a.m., to 8 p.m., on Saturdays and school holidays, and on Sundays Hilltop is open from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Alyeska Resort is scheduled to open their mountain to skiers and snowboarders on Dec. 10. Skeetawk ski area in Hatcher Pass is awaiting more snow before they open for their second winter in existence.

