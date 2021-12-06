Advertisement

Alaska National Guard helps brighten the holidays for children in rural Alaska

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:12 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of boxes filled with Christmas presents for children in rural Alaska are a major step closer to their final destination.

The Air National Guard delivered them to Bethel and Nome on Dec. 2. A Guard spokesperson said they will then be flown to two villages, and distributed to the children the week of Dec. 13 as part of the annual “Operation Santa Claus.”

“We’ve been through some difficult times within the past couple of years,” said Senior Airman Jovanni Contrerras, who helped transport the presents. “Just these efforts here I know will bring a good amount of happiness to those children in those communities.”

The two lucky villages remain a secret for now.

“We really haven’t put out any announcements,” said Alaska National Guard Liaison Officer Azara Mohammadi. “We’re kind of leaving that up to the leadership in the community.”

Air National Guard volunteers dropped off most of the 700 boxes to Bethel, the first stop on the flight. The Guard will fly them into one of the villages at a later date.

“I have grandchildren of my own, they love presents, right?” said Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Sallafhe, who is stationed in Bethel. “Bringing presents out to the village in these tough times, it’s pretty awesome.”

The rest of the gifts are dropped off in Nome, where they will wait to be delivered to the next community.

The Alaska National Guard has conducted “Operation Santa Claus” since 1956. For the previous 52 years, the Salvation Army has been involved, but this year, there’s a noticeable change.

The media will not be invited for the final leg of the journey to see the presents delivered to the villages.

“That’s just out of consideration for the rural communities,” said Mohammadi. “We’re just trying to reduce COVID transmission rates.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man dead after fatal crash
Anchorage Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating Dmitri Christensen,...
Anchorage police searching for man with escape warrant
Alaska's Weather Source
Major winter storm brings varied weather conditions to Southcentral
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Body of second boater found near Whittier
The M/V Tustumena will be replaced by a new ferry using federal infrastructure dollars.
M/V Tustumena to be replaced using federal infrastructure funding

Latest News

TEST CLIP THUMBNAIL
TEST CLIP
Dozens of Haines residents gathered to listen to Mayor Douglas Olerud speak on the anniversary...
Haines marks deadly landslide anniversary with full recovery still years away
Sitka mom, Nancy Neel's Tik Tok video goes viral.
Sitka mom’s TikTok video goes viral
Breakfast club winner, Alaska Primary Care Association.
Breakfast Club: Alaska Primary Care Association