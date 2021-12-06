Advertisement

Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Biden will discuss prescription drug benefits in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:55 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla man dead after fatal crash
Anchorage Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating Dmitri Christensen,...
Anchorage police searching for man with escape warrant
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Body of second boater found near Whittier
Alaska's Weather Source
Major winter storm brings varied weather conditions to Southcentral
The M/V Tustumena will be replaced by a new ferry using federal infrastructure dollars.
M/V Tustumena to be replaced using federal infrastructure funding

Latest News

FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
China seethes as Biden prepares Olympic diplomatic boycott
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell