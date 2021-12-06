Sitka mom’s TikTok video goes viral

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - Nancy Neel and her husband Josh live in Sitka. A mother of two boys, she’s recently been making the rounds on TikTok, a social media app for videos, and said the idea for her own TikTok video came after she was scrolling through the social media site, which was originally set up as a way to stay connected with friends.

“Josh was upstairs with the baby actually, so I had a minute to myself, so I got on my phone and I just saw a similar video on there and thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s so funny, I should just give it a shot’,” she said.

After posting it, Nancy’s video went viral the next day. To date, it’s been viewed 17.4 million times with more than 25,000 comments. Everything from being on the beach, taking a nap on the couch or being surprised with a puppy, Nancy’s videos all have the same sentimental song by singer Erica Padilla and are shot as if it’s actually her husband recording her.

“I just look around and see what can I use around this house to make it seem, you know, so real,” Nancy said.

“I’ve offered to help and be like, ‘Hey do you want me to record that one?’ and we’re like, ‘Nope we got to keep it’,” added Josh.

Nancy thinks her followers love her videos because they’re funny, yet relatable.

”I legit asked him, ‘But on a serious note do you have any candid videos of me?’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t think so’,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is what makes it even funnier’.”

Nancy uses props like gloves or fake hands as if it’s her husband’s, and even started sharing behind-the-scenes videos because some of her followers didn’t think it was a one-woman show.

As for any rude comments, Nancy doesn’t take them to heart. She just enjoys giving people a good laugh.

“Like a good trend, eventually they’re going to come to an end and we’ll think of something else, but at the moment we’re just going to roll with it and have fun with it,” Nancy said.

You can follow her on TikTok at Nancyneel14.

