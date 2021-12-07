Active weather pattern affects Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An active weather pattern has arrived in Alaska. Warmer air pushed Anchorage’s high on Monday to 37 degrees.

Heavy snow was reported in Willow, at 19 inches. Big Lake had 14 inches and Trapper Creek got 15.5 inches. Wiseman, located in northern Alaska in the Brooks Range, has close to 40 inches of snow since if began falling on Sunday.

Anchorage will see 3 to 6 inches of snow in town, and up to 8 inches along higher elevations of the hillside. An advisory is in place Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.

