Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:44 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitka mom, Nancy Neel's Tik Tok video goes viral.
Sitka mom’s TikTok video goes viral
Monday, December 6 Morning Weather
Strong winter storm affecting the entire state of Alaska
Alaska's Weather Source
Major winter storm brings varied weather conditions to Southcentral
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about federal infrastructure spending for...
US Transportation secretary touts new Alaska infrastructure spending
Anchorage Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating Dmitri Christensen,...
Anchorage police searching for man who walked away from third-party custodian

Latest News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Smollett back on stand after calling hoax claim ‘100% false’
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Biden is...
Biden to warn Putin of economic pain if Russia invades Ukraine
Pearl Harbor survivor Herb Elfring, center, speaks with National Park Service workers in Pearl...
Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor
About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony...
WWII veterans travel to Hawaii for Pearl Harbor 80th anniversary