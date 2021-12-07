Canadian man charged with crimes related to 2018 cyberattack on Alaska state computer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Canadian man is facing cyberattack charges for allegedly attacking a computer belonging to the state of Alaska.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of Alaska, 31-year-old Matthew Philbert of Ottawa, Canada, was charged with cyberattack crimes — one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers and one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers — following an incident in April 2018. Philbert was arrested Nov. 30 by Ontario Provincial Police.

The release alleges that Philbert damaged a computer belonging to the state in 2018 in acts that Canadian authorities deemed cybercrime charges as part of a separate investigation. The release says that court documents show Philbert conspired with others “known and unknown” to damage computers, including the one belonging to Alaska.

“Cybercriminals are a dangerous threat and together with our law enforcement partners, we will use all our available resources to bring cybercriminals who target Alaskans to justice, wherever they are,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson in the release.

The charges against Philbert were unsealed on Tuesday. He remains in the custody of the Ontario Provincial Police.

