Advertisement

Canadian man charged with crimes related to 2018 cyberattack on Alaska state computer

The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Canadian man is facing cyberattack charges for allegedly attacking a computer belonging to the state of Alaska.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of Alaska, 31-year-old Matthew Philbert of Ottawa, Canada, was charged with cyberattack crimes — one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with computers and one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers — following an incident in April 2018. Philbert was arrested Nov. 30 by Ontario Provincial Police.

The release alleges that Philbert damaged a computer belonging to the state in 2018 in acts that Canadian authorities deemed cybercrime charges as part of a separate investigation. The release says that court documents show Philbert conspired with others “known and unknown” to damage computers, including the one belonging to Alaska.

“Cybercriminals are a dangerous threat and together with our law enforcement partners, we will use all our available resources to bring cybercriminals who target Alaskans to justice, wherever they are,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson in the release.

The charges against Philbert were unsealed on Tuesday. He remains in the custody of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sitka mom, Nancy Neel's Tik Tok video goes viral.
Sitka mom’s TikTok video goes viral
Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer,...
Snow storm prompts school closures on southern Kenai Peninsula
Monday, December 6 Morning Weather
Strong winter storm affecting the entire state of Alaska
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about federal infrastructure spending for...
US Transportation secretary touts new Alaska infrastructure spending
Alaska's Weather Source
Major winter storm brings varied weather conditions to Southcentral

Latest News

Anchorage School District budget
Anchorage School District presents budget overview
Alaska COVID-19 update for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Alaska COVID-19 update
Kenai Peninsula school closures
Several Kenai Peninsula schools closed on Tuesday
Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer,...
Snow storm prompts school closures on southern Kenai Peninsula