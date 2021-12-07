Advertisement

Snow storm prompts school closures on southern Kenai Peninsula

Eastern peninsula schools have a delayed start while central peninsula schools will open on a normal schedule
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An excess of snow and poor road conditions has prompted several school closures on the southern Kenai Peninsula, and delayed starts in the Seward area.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced Monday night that class is canceled Tuesday for several southern peninsula schools, and a handful of others on the eastern peninsula will start with two-hour delays. The district made the call Monday evening due to weather and road conditions, according to a press release.

Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer,...
Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer, Alaska on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has closed several southern peninsula schools due to the weather and road conditions.(Photo credit Helen Armstrong)

The following schools are closed Tuesday:

  • Chapman School
  • Connections Homeschool (Homer area)
  • Fireweed Academy
  • Homer Flex School
  • Homer High School
  • Homer Middle School
  • Kachemak Selo School
  • McNeil Canyon Elementary School
  • Nikolaevsk School
  • Paul Banks Elementary School
  • Razdolna School
  • Voznesenka School
  • West Homer Elementary School

The following eastern peninsula schools will start with a two-hour delay on Tuesday:

  • Moose Pass School
  • Seward Elementary School
  • Seward High School
  • Seward Middle School

According to the district, if conditions worsen and warrant a full-scale closure for any of these Seward area schools, that announcement will be made by 7 a.m. Tuesday. If parents do not hear an announcement, they should assume the two-hour delay is in effect. Pre-K sessions in both the morning and afternoon are canceled for these schools.

All schools on the central peninsula will operate on their normal schedule on Tuesday, according to the district. Those are schools in Kenai, Soldotna, Nikiski, Ninilchik and Sterling. Additionally, the following schools will open on a normal schedule:

  • Cooper Landing School
  • Hope School
  • Nanwalek School
  • Port Graham School
  • Susan B. English School

If conditions on the central peninsula worsen overnight and warrant a delayed start or a full closure, that announcement will be made by around 5:30 a.m., according to the district press release. If parents receive no announcement, that means school is still open on a normal schedule.

