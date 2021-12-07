Strong southwesterly flow leading to flooding in Yukon Delta

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon River overflowed its banks late Sunday night, leading to flooding in the villages of Emmonak and Kotlik, according to the National Weather Service out of Fairbanks.

We have received reports of water over the bank on the Yukon River at Kotlik and flooding roads in the village. Water... Posted by US National Weather Service Fairbanks Alaska on Monday, December 6, 2021

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Kotlik resident Harold Okitkun. He reported no major damage there on Monday.

“Most of the villagers and those surrounding villages were pretty much expecting the water to come up and moved their belongings to safety,” he said.

Okitkun also stated that “people were active last (Sunday) night, patrolling the boardwalk and checking on family and friends.”

While the flooding has seen its peak, a coastal flood warning continues for the affected areas until midnight. With sustained gusty winds, the potential for ice piling up on the beach and high tides, high water continues to remain a possibility. Sea levels are 4 to 6 feet above normal, with any additional flooding likely to inundate low lying areas and cause moderate flooding, with water moving inland along the Yukon River up to 30 miles.

The highest winds have lifted out of the region, but rough seas are still occurring in the Bering and likely will until Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.