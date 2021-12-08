Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating report of shots fired near downtown

Anchorage police have responded near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired...
Anchorage police have responded near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired in the area.(Eric Sowl/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to streets in the Fairview neighborhood near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired in the area.

According to a public release from the Anchorage Police Department, police got reports of shots fired in the area of 13th Avenue and Denali Street.

Several streets in that immediate area have been shut down, police wrote, and motorists are asked to use a different route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

