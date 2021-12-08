Anchorage police investigating report of shots fired near downtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to streets in the Fairview neighborhood near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired in the area.

According to a public release from the Anchorage Police Department, police got reports of shots fired in the area of 13th Avenue and Denali Street.

Several streets in that immediate area have been shut down, police wrote, and motorists are asked to use a different route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

