Athlete of the Week: Dimond/West hockey’s Khenzie Connick

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Halfway through the girls high school hockey season, Khenzie Connick is in the top five in goals and points overall. In just three games, Connick leads the girls high school hockey league combined team for Dimond High School and West Anchorage High School with four goals, and it is easy to see that she is one of the best skaters no matter what ice she is on.

Connick is a junior in high school and at just 16 years old, she has already been playing hockey for a decade. In that time she has really figured out what her strengths are on the ice.

“I gotta say my speed. I like to say that, I think I am pretty fast,” Connick said.

“She is really good at attacking the seam in the offensive zone when she comes off of the wall and sees an opening and attacks the net, and she’s very good laterally — moving laterally getting around her opponents,” said Brian Gross, head coach for the Dimond/West hockey team.

Connick’s stats speak for themselves, but to get a better idea of her skills on the ice one has to see it in person. Not only is she always pushing towards the net but she would rather pass it to a teammate then take the shot herself.

“Definitely setting someone up. That’s the greatest, to see them smile when they score and knowing that you did that, that’s really good,” Connick said.

Connick wants to go to college for hockey but right now she really has her sights set on winning districts and going to the National Tournament.

Girls high school hockey isn’t funded by the Anchorage School district, so for the past few years the Anchorage Hockey Association has been running the league. The AHA uses money from registration fees and also fund-raises year round. To see the full schedule, buy merchandise, or to enroll your child in hockey go to the association’s website.

