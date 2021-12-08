Bitter cold holds off until the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to clear skies, temperatures have once again fallen into the teens. We are back in the deep freeze and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

While some light snow chances are possible into the afternoon hours, the better fetch of moisture remains near Homer. It’s here where 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible into the afternoon hours. As the system falls apart, it will take the mountains and lift to help squeeze out some light snow showers across East Anchorage. Any snow will be light into the evening hours.

The next storm arrives Thursday into Friday, with winter storm watches already issued for parts of Southcentral. While it does bring a fetch of warmer air, the track of the low will keep the warm air along the immediate coast. Areas under the winter storm watch could see 8 to 20 inches of snow through Friday, with Homer likely seeing the lower end of that. Inland regions of Southcentral will only see a slight chance for some snow showers, with temperatures near 20.

By this weekend, bitter cold spills into the state. It’s likely this could be the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will struggle to break zero for some locations, with overnight lows falling anywhere from 10 to 20 below zero. It will be nearly 20 degrees colder than that in the Copper River Basin. With some gap winds expected, wind chills will be even colder. Temperatures are expected to moderate back into the teens by Tuesday of next week ahead of our next chance for some snow.

Have a happy Wednesday!

