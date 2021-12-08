Advertisement

Clear Space Force Station celebrates completion of Long Range Discrimination Radar

On Monday, December 6, Clear Space Force Station celebrated the an initial fielding ceremony for its new Long Range Discrimination Radar.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Alex Bengel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM AKST
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Monday, Dec. 6, Clear Space Force Station celebrated the an initial fielding ceremony for its new Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR).

The event commemorates the completion of the most advanced radar system developed in the U.S.

Attendees included Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Lt. Gen. David Krumm and Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, Director of the Missile Defense Agency.

“We might as well go build some pyramids, because the size and scale of this capability really is unbelievable,” Hill said.

LRDR is unique because of its ability to both identify and track objects in space, such as projectiles or missiles.

“This Long Range Discrimination Radar is designed to defend the homeland by providing an unparalleled ability to search, track and discriminate multiple objects simultaneously,” said Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, Deputy Commander of United States Northern Command.

Discrimination means the new radar is designed to be able to tell the difference between threats and decoys.

According to Roper, the new radar is part of a new defense strategy known as Deterrence Through Denial.

“It’s a defense designed to give our potential adversaries pause. It’s the type of deterrent that shifts his cost-benefit calculus, providing doubt that an attack would be successful.”

And Roper says LRDR provides an improvement to Northern Command’s defense mission.

“You have given our potential adversaries something to think about when contemplating an attack on our homeland,” he said.

Two radar arrays pointed North and West give the LRDR a 220 degree view.

The radar must now undergo extensive testing and training before being approved by the military for operational use. It is estimated that testing will be completed by 2023.

