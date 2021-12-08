Advertisement

Deputy director of Anchorage Health Department resigns

The Anchorage Health Department Building.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The health department for Alaska’s largest city saw another resignation of a member of its leadership team this week with the departure of Deputy Director DeeAnn Fetko.

Anchorage Health Department spokesperson Robert McNeily confirmed in an email Tuesday morning that Fetko had submitted her resignation on Monday. A request for additional details regarding Fetko’s departure was not returned by the time of publication.

Alaska’s News Source included Fetko in an initial email seeking confirmation of her resignation, but has not heard back from Fetko herself.

Fetko’s departure is the latest of several from the Anchorage Health Department over the last few months. She briefly served as acting director of the department when Mayor Dave Bronson’s first pick for that job, David Morgan, resigned before he could be confirmed by the Anchorage Assembly. Morgan’s confirmation process was marked by questions surrounding previous statements he had made about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Alaska’s News Source, Morgan said, “It’s a personal view kind of thing ... Pandemic is an adjective that describes a situation.” He later clarified that Alaska was in “a pandemic for the unvaccinated.”

The health department’s current director, Joe Gerace, was Bronson’s second pick for the top job and was recently confirmed by the assembly after allegations were raised regarding his workplace behavior.

Janet Johnston, the health department’s former epidemiologist, resigned in July shortly after Bronson was sworn in as mayor. Several directives from his office on his first day as mayor, some of them related to the pandemic, factored into her decision to leave, Johnston said at the time.

Dr. Bruce Chandler left his position as chief medical officer with the department in August, and Christy Lawton, former manager of the health department’s Public Health Division, resigned in September.

