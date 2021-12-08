Advertisement

Native corporations face deadline for federal relief funds

In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, a woman walks before dawn in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a mostly...
In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, a woman walks before dawn in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a mostly Yup'ik village on the edge of the Bering Sea.(KTVF)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Native corporations face a year-end deadline to use federal coronavirus relief funds that the U.S. Supreme Court in late June ruled they were entitled to. But an official with the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association says some corporations have yet to receive funds and others face challenges distributing money they have received. The U.S. Department of Treasury began making payments to Alaska Native corporations in early August. The U.S. Senate earlier this year passed legislation that would extend the deadline by a year to use the funds but the House has not acted. A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Don Young says Young is determined to secure an extension.

