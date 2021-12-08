Advertisement

Up and down temperatures for Alaska

Cooler to COLD in the coming weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve gone from a warm-up to a cool-down followed by a cold streak for Alaska. Several storm systems will affect the state through the week, with rounds of snow, high winds and some rain too.

Light snow over Southcentral Alaska will taper off tonight, with clearing overnight. Drier and cooler air arrives Wednesday. The break will be a brief one as another storm barrels in Thursday night to Friday.

Aleutian communities will see strong winds starting Wednesday evening, as one low moves past and another intensifies to the south.

Southeast Alaska is caught up in this active storm track too. Rain will be part of the precipitation mix that falls, but snow is largely going to be an issue for the region through the week.

