Wasilla couple recovers their stolen handmade toys

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Les and Margaret Fetrow said they never expected the phone call they got Monday afternoon that someone had found their stolen toys. In fact, they were pretty sure they wouldn’t see them again.

The toys were inside a U-Haul the Wasilla couple had rented to transport their inventory of handmade wooden toys to a craft fair in Anchorage. The couple was staying at a hotel and woke up Monday morning, Nov. 22 to find the U-Haul gone from the parking lot with all the toys inside. Police recovered the abandoned truck a few days later but the toys were no longer inside.

On Monday, Margaret Fetrow got a call from a man who said he’d found the toys stuffed inside eight plastic bags near the dumpster by the old Salvation Army store on Dimond Boulevard. The man took the toys home but was later alerted by his girlfriend about news reports that they’d been stolen. The toys were turned over to the police and the couple had them back by Monday night.

“If I knew who this character is I would be happy to give him a reward for the recovery,” said Les Feltrow. “I don’t even know his name or anything but if this person could call us again, we would be happy to offer him a reward for it.”

While the Fetrows are thrilled to have their toys back, all in good condition, one thing that hasn’t been recovered are their tools. Tables and other items they use for their craft fair display are also still missing. Fetrow said he’s not surprised the thieves decided to dump the toys.

“I think what’s happening (is) the thieves that stole these wooden toys found out that the media was spreading all over the place, and they decided to get rid of them because it was too hot for him to handle,” he said.

Police say so far, there have been no arrests. Fetrow said he was grateful for the man who found and reported the toys. He’s also to several people who reached out to help the couple with financial assistance. Fetrow said they didn’t accept most of those offers because they remained hopeful they would eventually get their toys back.

