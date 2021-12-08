What every driver needs to keep in their car to be prepared through winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It goes without saying that winter driving can be downright stressful, so preparing yourself and your vehicle with a car kit for winter weather is key.

Most people have the usual items such as jumper cables, ice scrapers, and phone chargers — but people might want to consider some additions.

Things like sand or kitty litter could give tires extra traction if you’re stuck on ice or in the snow. Flares can warn other drivers of a bad situation situation, and extra sets of warm clothing or even a simple blanket could be a lifesaver in case people get wet or cold.

Don’t forget a few non-perishable snacks, bottled water, and any necessary medicine.

And finally, remember to drive safely.

