Woman hospitalized, man in custody after downtown shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in police custody after a Tuesday afternoon shooting left one woman hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries, according to Anchorage police.

After responding to a report of a shot fired near Denali Street and east 14th avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police arrested 42-year-old Odell Branch III after taking him to the Anchorage department for questioning. Police also questioned 29-year-old Bektu Tharjiath and several other unnamed witnesses, but did not make any other arrests.

At the scene, police report in a community alert that they found a teenage victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived. A spokesperson with the police department was unable to provide a further update to the status of the victim when asked by Alaska’s News Source.

Branch was jailed for one charge each of attempted murder and assault, as well as violating previous probation.

