Anchorage retailers, residents react to dropping of mask mandate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers at the Dimond Center were a mixed bunch on Wednesday morning with some wearing masks and others choosing not to. Wednesday was the first day since Oct. 14 without a citywide mask mandate after the Anchorage Assembly dropped the measure about a week before it was set to expire.

Some said they weren’t aware of the change, but shopper Margaret Clum said she was thrilled to leave her mask at home.

“I’m just delighted yeah, it’s just freedom for me,” Clum said. “I don’t think they really work, and so I think we walk around with a mask on thinking we are being protected and we aren’t.”

Dimond Center Manager Bob Dye said the last year and a half has seen a range of mask policies.

“We’ve changed it over the past year and a half from masks encouraged, to masks required, to masks encouraged, to masks required, so we’re back to masks encouraged,” he said.

Signs encourage people who are unvaccinated to wear masks, but they are no longer required. Even when masks were required, Dye said the mandate was difficult to enforce.

“They had language in there that basically said if you weren’t comfortable wearing a mask then you didn’t have to wear a mask,” Dye said. “When we were first enforcing it, that’s what happened is every person we talked to said, ‘well I have difficulty wearing a mask,’ and after a point it becomes almost a fruitless effort.”

Under the new rules, individual businesses can decide whether customers must mask up. Shear Excellence Hair Salon owner Heather Fairclough said for her it wasn’t a difficult decision to continue to require masks.

“We are in close quarters here and again we touch our guests for a living. There is no way to social distance in what we do for a living, so we will continue for now to require them,” Fairclough said.

Virginia Clevenger, manager of The Mad Hatter shop in the Dimond Center, said she’s glad to see the mandate go. Clevenger said her store saw an uptick in shoplifting when people first started wearing masks and it bothered her that she couldn’t see their faces.

One person at the Dimond Center said he thought there was something very positive in the change. The Dimond Center’s Santa Claus said he likes that both he and his young visitors can drop their masks when they visit and pose for photos. It’s a big improvement from last year, he said, when he had to sit behind a plexiglass shield.

Anchorage residents spoke to Alaska’s News Source at the U.S. Post Office on B Street, with many saying that they would continue to wear their masks despite the end of the mask mandate.

“As a medical care provider, I will have to say that everybody should use their own discretion and decide what risks they’re willing to take on their own behalf,” Jennifer Hunt said. “Even though the mandate is off, I think that the individual is responsible for their own health.”

Others from neighboring communities noted that policies are varied in different locations.

“I don’t really care either way,” Audrey Susman said. “I’m going to do what I need to do to protect myself so if they say we don’t have to wear them, I’m still going to wear mine. I’ve got to do what I got to do for me, not for the city, not for anybody else.”

Others expressed increased concern due to the recently discovered omicron variant. Sidney Billingslea said that her feelings about the end of the mask mandate were mixed.

“With the omicron variant coming out new and it’s highly contagious, and I feel like maybe it’s not a good time to say it’s okay or to give the idea that it’s okay not to be cautious with mask wearing indoors and in crowded places,” Billingslea said. “But, I can understand why the assembly’s doing it because the hospitals don’t feel any pressure, on the other hand, hospitals may soon feel pressure again because people are being less cautious.”

