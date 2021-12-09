Further school delays for some Kenai Peninsula schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two days after a winter storm shut down classes as several schools on the southern Kenai Peninsula and delayed them for even more in the Seward area, a handful of schools will start with a two-hour delay again on Thursday.
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced in a Wednesday press release that the following southern peninsula schools will start after a two-hour delay:
- Chapman School
- Connections Homeschool
- Fireweed Academy
- Homer Flex School
- Homer High School
- Homer Middle School
- Kachemak Selo School
- McNeil Canyon Elementary School
- Nikolaevsk School
- Ninilchik School
- Paul Banks Elementary School
- Razdolna School
- Voznesenka School
- West Homer Elementary School
Nanwalek, Port Graham, and Susan B. English schools across Kachemak Bay, however, will open on a normal schedule, according to the district.
If weather and road conditions warrant full closures rather than delays, the district wrote that families will be updated by around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
“A two hour delay means that morning buses run two hours later than normal, school begins two hours later than normal, and Pre-K sessions are cancelled,” the release states. “The school day ends at the normal time.”
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.