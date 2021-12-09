Advertisement

Further school delays for some Kenai Peninsula schools

Some schools on the southern Kenai Peninsula will have a two-hour delayed start to school on...
Some schools on the southern Kenai Peninsula will have a two-hour delayed start to school on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 due to weather and road conditions.(Julie Swisher/KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two days after a winter storm shut down classes as several schools on the southern Kenai Peninsula and delayed them for even more in the Seward area, a handful of schools will start with a two-hour delay again on Thursday.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced in a Wednesday press release that the following southern peninsula schools will start after a two-hour delay:

  • Chapman School
  • Connections Homeschool
  • Fireweed Academy
  • Homer Flex School
  • Homer High School
  • Homer Middle School
  • Kachemak Selo School
  • McNeil Canyon Elementary School
  • Nikolaevsk School
  • Ninilchik School
  • Paul Banks Elementary School
  • Razdolna School
  • Voznesenka School
  • West Homer Elementary School

Nanwalek, Port Graham, and Susan B. English schools across Kachemak Bay, however, will open on a normal schedule, according to the district.

If weather and road conditions warrant full closures rather than delays, the district wrote that families will be updated by around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“A two hour delay means that morning buses run two hours later than normal, school begins two hours later than normal, and Pre-K sessions are cancelled,” the release states. “The school day ends at the normal time.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

