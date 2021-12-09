Further school delays for some Kenai Peninsula schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two days after a winter storm shut down classes as several schools on the southern Kenai Peninsula and delayed them for even more in the Seward area, a handful of schools will start with a two-hour delay again on Thursday.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced in a Wednesday press release that the following southern peninsula schools will start after a two-hour delay:

Chapman School

Connections Homeschool

Fireweed Academy

Homer Flex School

Homer High School

Homer Middle School

Kachemak Selo School

McNeil Canyon Elementary School

Nikolaevsk School

Ninilchik School

Paul Banks Elementary School

Razdolna School

Voznesenka School

West Homer Elementary School

Nanwalek, Port Graham, and Susan B. English schools across Kachemak Bay, however, will open on a normal schedule, according to the district.

If weather and road conditions warrant full closures rather than delays, the district wrote that families will be updated by around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“A two hour delay means that morning buses run two hours later than normal, school begins two hours later than normal, and Pre-K sessions are cancelled,” the release states. “The school day ends at the normal time.”

