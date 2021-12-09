High winds and heavy snow with new storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds will hit Aleutian communities with hurricane strength winds as a large low barrels toward the state. Warnings are up for Cold Bay, Unalaska, Adak, Nikolski to Akutan and the Pribilof Islands. Gusts are expected to range from 55 to 90 mph.

In Southcentral Alaska, snow is expected to be widespread, and even heavy enough for a Winter Storm Warning for Portage Valley, Whittier to Seward for snow that could top more than a foot, along with strong winds, and obscured visibility. Near Homer and Anchor Point, snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is forecast and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is delaying start times to those schools.

Southwest Alaska is included in the snow and wind forecast. Blizzard conditions will hit the region early Thursday morning, with up to 8 inches of snow and gusts to 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.