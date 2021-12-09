Leader of Southeast drug organization sentenced to over 22 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A New Mexico woman was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for her role as leader of a Southeast Alaska drug ring, authorities say.

U.S. Attorney’s charged 35-year-old Christina Quintana aka “Lete” and six others with drug trafficking and weapons offenses related to the shipping and distribution of heroin and methamphetamines into Sitka. U.S. Chief District Judge Timothy Burgess sentenced Quintana to over 22 years in prison on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release detailing the prosecution of seven individuals, including Quintana, who were connected to the organized transportation and distribution of drugs between May 2, 2017 and April 3, 2018. Of the seven people charged, six have already been sentenced.

“The defendant came to Alaska for the sole financial motivation of trafficking illicit narcotics,” Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office said in the press release. “Drug traffickers who believe they can operate with impunity, while bringing poison and violence to Alaska’s communities, will be held accountable by the FBI and our local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners.”

Quintana was charged with drug trafficking and firearms crimes and will serve 270 months followed by 10 years of supervised release as part of her plea agreement. According to the plea agreement detailed by the press release, Quintana conspired to distribute and possessed with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in Sitka. The press release states that all members of the drug organization possessed guns to facilitate drug trafficking, including “retribution against members who owed drug debts.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt prosecuted the case involving five Alaska residents. Quintana and 25-year-old Andrea Avalos aka “Josie,” also of Las Cruces, were the only non-Alaskan members of the drug organization who organized transportation and distribution of the illicit substances and coordinated and collected drug debts, according to the press release. Avalos was sentenced 12 year in prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy charge.

The press release also states that 42-year-old Peter Krovina of Sitka aka “Lil’ Pete” pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug conspiracy and firearms charges. Sitka residents 28-year-old Holly Chambers and 32-year-old Aaron Didrickson pleaded guilty and were sentenced to time served. Juneau resident 33-year-old Eric Morisky aka “Curly” was sentenced to 50 months on a drug conspiracy charge. The press release states that 39-year-old Porter Treadway of Sitka pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and will be scheduled in January 2022.

The press release further describes an incident where Quintana shot a person in both legs during a home invasion and robbery and Treadway used a claw hammer to attack another person in order to collect a drug debt, which Justice Burgess described as “beyond the pale.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Sitka Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.

“The brazenness of Quintana’s actions clearly warrant this significant sentence,” ATF Seattle Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Olson said. “She showed a complete disregard for the law and jeopardized the community as a whole. The removal of Quintana and her co-conspirators from the streets will help make our communities safer.”

The case is also a part of the U.S. Attorney’s office district of rural Alaska’s Anti Violence Enforcement Network initiative to increase action, coordination and engagement on public safety in Alaska Native communities, and also a part of Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program and the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force.

