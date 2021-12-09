Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer,...
Snow storm prompts school closures on southern Kenai Peninsula
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly ends mask mandate early
Anchorage police have responded near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired...
Anchorage police investigating report of shots fired near downtown
Anchorage Police Lights
Teen hospitalized, man charged with attempted murder after Anchorage shooting
A Wasilla couple has had their stolen toys returned.
Wasilla couple recovers their stolen handmade toys

Latest News

Sunshine and blue skies above the Yukon River in June 2020.
‘Utter collapse’: Alaska’s congressional delegation hears impacts of salmon failures
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
Witnesses: Plane that crashed near Kodiak spiraled downward