Mat-Su Special Santa still in need of donations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Special Santa warehouse in Wasilla looked like Santa’s workshop on Wednesday as donated gifts filled the room and volunteers scurried to make sure everything was ready for families to fulfill their children’s wish list this Christmas.

Every year since 1997, Alaska Family Services and Toys for Tots have partnered to offer the program which provides families in need with Christmas presents for their kids.

“Just knowing that we’re going to make some kid’s Christmas special,” said Chief Elf organizer Deborah Miller. “If it weren’t for this program, they may not have a Christmas. That’s a very heartfelt thing for me.”

Families apply for the program through the Alaska Family Services website and fill out a wish list for their child. So far, Miller said they’ve received more than 1,200 applications, and they’re still looking for donations for the more sought-after wish list items since they run out quickly.

Donations that the program still needs include baby toys, toddler toys, blankets, horses, unicorns, teen hygiene bath kits, makeup, nail kits, tool kits, fishing gear, Nerf toys, Legos, kinetic sand, slime, Peppa Pig toys, Paw Patrol and PJ Masks toys.

The first Special Santa pick-up day is scheduled for Thursday, and they will continue through the weeks leading up to Christmas. Alaska Family Services’ deadline for applications is Dec. 17.

