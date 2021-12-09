New monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in the Mat-Su

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The old Sears building on Seward Meridian Parkway has been the location for a number of different COVID-19 mitigation measures since Sears closed and moved out. Most recently, the building has become the site of COVID-19 testing and a vaccination clinic run by Capstone Family Medicine.

Now, the building is the location for a monoclonal antibody infusion facility.

“A lot of our patients who came into the Anchorage site there, a lot of them are from the valley and there was a demand for a site in the valley as well,” Fairweather LLC. Medical Administrator Shani Powell said.

A similar treatment facility was opened in the Tikahtnu Commons in Anchorage one year ago and is still currently operating.

Fairweather LLC, in partnership with the state of Alaska, is offering the COVID-19 treatment to anyone who tests positive for the virus who might have a higher risk of suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms. According to Powell, the treatment is a lab grown monoclonal antibody infusion that works to boost your immune system in order to help fight off a COVID-19 infection and help keep people out of the hospitals. The appointment from start to finish takes approximately two hours and because the facility is being funded by the state, it is free of charge. The treatment can be administered intravenously or subcutaneously.

The list of conditions that put a patient at high risk for serious COVID-19 illness has largely remained the same since the beginning of the pandemic.

The facility will be open for as long as there is demand, Powell said. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No referral is needed from a doctor, but an appointment must be made ahead of time.

“Walk-ins are not available because it is a COVID-positive area we don’t want just anyone walking in. However, anyone can call and be screened to see if they’re a candidate for the infusion,” Powell said.

Valley residents wishing to make an appointment for monoclonal antibody treatments at the old Sears building on Seward Meridian Parkway can call 907-764-6142.

