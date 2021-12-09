Fatal collision closes Tudor Road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that Tudor Road has been closed at Kingston Drive due to a fatal car crash involving three vehicles.

Anchorage Police Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski-Shirey told Alaska’s News Source that police responded to the report at 9:33 a.m., and subsequently blocked off Tudor Road between Patterson Street and Baxter Road.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries. A woman was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An updated alert said that the man who died was driving south on Kingston in a Toyota Highlander and collided with the driver of a GMC Yukon that was headed west on Tudor. The third vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner SUV, also became involved in the incident, but the driver of that vehicle remained on scene with no injuries.

Police wrote that Anchorage residents should avoid the area and choose an alternate route through east Anchorage.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning (Alaska's News Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.